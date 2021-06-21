© Instagram / eye in the sky





CBS4 Eye in the Sky flys over Chapoteo Water Park in El Paso's Lower Valley and Yanks Air Event Day: Eye in the Sky





CBS4 Eye in the Sky flys over Chapoteo Water Park in El Paso's Lower Valley and Yanks Air Event Day: Eye in the Sky

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Yanks Air Event Day: Eye in the Sky and CBS4 Eye in the Sky flys over Chapoteo Water Park in El Paso's Lower Valley

Adirondack loon conservation group gets $800,000 grant to protect and increase the birds’ numbers.

618 soccer sweep.

Tom Stoltman Wins 2021 World’s Strongest Man — Day 5 Results and Recap.

Pakistan PM mum about China's crackdown on Uyghur Muslims.

On Television.

ASX plummets following sharp fall on Wall St, all eyes on vaccine rollout.

Reminder on strict new quarantine rules.

Adirondack loon conservation group gets $800,000 grant to protect and increase the birds’ numbers.

Group gathers in Marion Square to call for action on gun violence.

MLB roundup: Yankees turn triple play to preserve 2-1 win; Nats take 3 of 4 from Mets.

A perfect Father’s Day outing: Dad Fest Car Show draws hundreds to Washington Park.