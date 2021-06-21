© Instagram / bad santa 2





Bad Santa 2 Trailer Lets Billy Bob Thornton Be Mean To More Kids and Billy Bob Thornton’s ‘Bad Santa 2’ Lands ‘Mean Girls’ Director (Exclusive)





Billy Bob Thornton’s ‘Bad Santa 2’ Lands ‘Mean Girls’ Director (Exclusive) and Bad Santa 2 Trailer Lets Billy Bob Thornton Be Mean To More Kids

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Armenia's acting PM claims victory as party takes early lead in parliamentary election.

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 low-risk, high-reward free agents to sign.

Kansas City Royals Rally To Beat Boston Red Sox 7-3.

Vigilantes Way Makes the Grade in Eatontown.

Muster on the Maumee demonstrates evolution of soldiers through the centuries.

Infant dies on Father's Day; officials say the child drowned.

Yankee decommissioning on track, financially.

UK reports 9,284 Covid cases on day before lockdown was due to end.

On June 20 in NYR history: Eve of the most anticipated draft.

Walmart Deals for Days 2021: Best deals on AirPods Pro, smart TVs, laptops, video games, more.

UPDATE Right lane now open on I-10 East.