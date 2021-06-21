© Instagram / delirious





Delirious dog sings virtuosic vocal solo in a piano room and Delirious Comedy Club returning to Downtown Grand





Delirious Comedy Club returning to Downtown Grand and Delirious dog sings virtuosic vocal solo in a piano room

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New dog-training facility plans grand opening.

'This Is Us' Season 6: What's Next for Kevin and Madison?

Rick and Morty S5E1: 'Mort Dinner Rick Andre' Title Meaning.

North Hill Area Plan heads to council mired in controversy and 'misinformation'.

Paratransit: New Rental Car Service For People With Disabilities In Sacramento.

Daz doubles down with win in front of dad.

Rantz: Suspect accused in stabbing death freed by anti-bail group weeks earlier.

Secure border an 'indispensable prerequisite' to immigration reform: Gowdy.

Remains of 10 Native American children to be disinterred.

Clippers news: Paul George, Reggie Jackson react to Devin Booker's 40-point triple-double, loss to Suns.

Mehul Choksi may have to do time in 'living hell' Caribbean prison.

How to catch a shiny Swinub in Pokemon GO.