© Instagram / ella enchanted





Why ELLA ENCHANTED Is the Most Perfect Book Ever and Why Anne Hathaway Was The Perfect Choice For 'Ella Enchanted', According To Producer Jane Startz





Why ELLA ENCHANTED Is the Most Perfect Book Ever and Why Anne Hathaway Was The Perfect Choice For 'Ella Enchanted', According To Producer Jane Startz

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Why Anne Hathaway Was The Perfect Choice For 'Ella Enchanted', According To Producer Jane Startz and Why ELLA ENCHANTED Is the Most Perfect Book Ever

Jon Rahm rallies to win U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his first major golf title.

Buxton, Maeda, Twins Win 4th in Row; Texas Skid Hits 6.

Father's Day «Fun in the Park».

What is the Delta variant and how is it altering the course of the pandemic?

Economy could rev up as we cut carbon, researchers say.

Police: 2 Dead, 2 Seriously-Injured, Following Serious Crash In Severn.

China making progress on new space station.

Serious about tackling DV? Let's call time on sick, sensational headlines.

Yoga Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Yoga a ray of hope in India’s fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi; launches mYoga app worldwide.

Cripps guarantees he will re-sign with Blues.

Suva man who started his business on his own is now providing employment to others during this pandemic.