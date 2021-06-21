© Instagram / get low





USC and UCLA Get Low Grades for Their COVID Responses and Lil Jon hits out at Republican congressman for using ‘Get Low’ lyrics to celebrate victory





Lil Jon hits out at Republican congressman for using ‘Get Low’ lyrics to celebrate victory and USC and UCLA Get Low Grades for Their COVID Responses

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Summer Concerts, Movies, and Plays Returning to Bernards Parks.

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai holds hi-tech films and television city press conference to spur city's construction.

Mississippi State's Will Bednar, Landon Sims combine for CWS-record 21 strikeouts in win over Texas.

Bauerle Named to US Coaching Staff as Nine Bulldogs Qualify for Tokyo.

Matanzas High School principal gives handwritten, personalized notes to all 459 graduates.

Khloé Kardashian says she's only gotten one nose job.

Fauci discusses vaccine equity, mental health at virtual Penn Medicine event.

Bagpipes and barbecues: incentives abound to lure staff back to the office.

Amazon and PwC take to the trenches in the talent wars.

Humboldt Park: Man killed, woman critically injured in shooting: police.

Barbara A. Wenkel.

UK launches plan to capitalise on science and technology breakthroughs.