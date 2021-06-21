© Instagram / girls trip





Queen Latifah Shares Subtle Hint About ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel and Method Man says he declined role in Tiffany Haddish comedy ‘Girls Trip’





Method Man says he declined role in Tiffany Haddish comedy ‘Girls Trip’ and Queen Latifah Shares Subtle Hint About ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Woman finds her biological father through DNA kit, after decades of searching.

Beacon Bloom Trio Builds A Musical Metaverse Complete With NFT Options Within Their New Video.

Flight instructor, student killed in plane crash Friday.

Suspect in shooting of Houston deputy’s wife, stepdaughter in critical condition after shootout.

Fyfe still 'touch and go' for Magpies game.

Woman, dog die in crash on Louisiana highway.

Chase Elliott disqualified after Nashville race for loose lug nuts on car.

Pittsburgh's Will Bednar, Troy LeNeve Making Instant Impact on College World Series.

Record participation for 2021 USA Cycling National Championships.

Two dead in motorcycle crash on I-180 near Montoursville.

Remembering RSS Founder Dr Keshav Hedgewar on his Death Anniversary.

Allyson Felix qualifies for fifth Olympic team – this time as a mother.