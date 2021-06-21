© Instagram / sza





We Finally Have New SZA and It’s Thanks to the Space Jam 2 Soundtrack and SZA reveals she “burst into tears” during a rehearsal of ’20 Something’





SZA reveals she «burst into tears» during a rehearsal of ’20 Something’ and We Finally Have New SZA and It’s Thanks to the Space Jam 2 Soundtrack

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Inside Jon Rahm's 15-day roller-coaster ride to a U.S. Open title.

Jon Rahm, looking, sounding, acting like a new man, is the newest major champion.

Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on.

Mirror mirror on the wall...

The best movies on Disney Plus.

Make Music Austin Day: How you can participate on Monday.

Windham's Blair endures two surgeries, gloomy forecast to star on diamond.

Linked to NNB openings, UK's Calipari says he's focused on the 'best job in the country'.

Tamar Braxton on Why She's Never Had a Successful Relationship.

Astronomers want the Thirty Meter Telescope on a sacred Hawaiian summit. But who is it for?

Man drowned on Broken Bow lake.