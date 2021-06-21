© Instagram / hump day





Disney Plus wishes you a happier hump day, because Wednesdays are the new Fridays and 5 good movies on Amazon to get over Hump Day





5 good movies on Amazon to get over Hump Day and Disney Plus wishes you a happier hump day, because Wednesdays are the new Fridays

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chicago Weather: Tornado Reported In Southwest Suburbs, Tornado Warnings Issued Around Chicago Area Amid Severe And Dangerous Storms.

Tornado Warning remains in effect for northwestern Will, southeastern DuPage and south-central Cook Counties until 11:45PM CDT.

Chicago Weather: Large And Dangerous Tornado Confirmed In Southwest Suburbs.

Historic pitching performance keys Mississippi State victory over Texas.

Serbia take down Greece and get through the 2021 Acropolis Cup undefeated.

Verizon Infiltrates Banking with Neobank-Like Strategy.

COVID-19 infection impacts brain's grey cells, affects memory, cognition, smell and taste functions: UK Study.

Nervous wait for Southern Steel and star shoot George Fisher.

Former ABC weather man, a ‘friend and mentor’, Mike Bailey dies.

Mississippi State puts K-bosh on Texas.

Korea Electric Power Shares Slump on Grim Earnings Outlook.