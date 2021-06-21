© Instagram / jinn





Liam Neeson Reveals What Qui-Gon Jinn Would Say To Obi-Wan As A Force Ghost and Netflix actor and college student: Zaid Al Zoubi PO ’24 reflects on starring in “Jinn”





Netflix actor and college student: Zaid Al Zoubi PO ’24 reflects on starring in «Jinn» and Liam Neeson Reveals What Qui-Gon Jinn Would Say To Obi-Wan As A Force Ghost

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pitching is at an all-time high, and other things we’ve learned from this weekend at the College World Series.

Marshall County residents get out and have fun.

Risk of forced labour in clothing industry rises due to pandemic and industry response.

Volunteers repairing and restoring trails damaged in Cameron Peak Fire.

Flood Advisory for possible minor flooding in several northeast Illinois Counties and Lake County, Indiana until 3AM CDT.

New leaders, new era: U.S.-Israel relations reach crossroads.

Flula Borg Chats Jagermeister Cold Brew, The Suicide Squad, and More.

The Daily Northwestern's Spring Quarter 2021 Diversity Report.

Bats power Cotuit past Wareham in Cape League opener.

Naylor RBI single in 7th, Indians avoid sweep against Pirates.

Sydney told to WFH and avoid gatherings.