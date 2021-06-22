© Instagram / fort bliss





Fort Bliss soldier sentenced to 18 years after convicted of sexual assault and Fort Bliss soldier claims accuser pressured him to sell drugs; testimony almost lost





Fort Bliss soldier claims accuser pressured him to sell drugs; testimony almost lost and Fort Bliss soldier sentenced to 18 years after convicted of sexual assault

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Debra Mueske appointed court administrator for 7th and 8th Judicial Districts.

Bear's Fruit Expands Nationwide with New Look and New Funding.

Strawberry Moon Food and Wine Fest.

Breaking news: Victoria reports no new local cases of COVID-19; Call for rapid tests to be used for skiers; Sydney warned to take outbreak seriously.

State investigating Montgomery preschool where teachers allegedly drank on job.

China Finalizes Data Security Law to Strengthen Regulation on Data Protection.

US FERC Announces New Joint Federal-State Task Force on Electric Transmission.

Man Who Swiped US Flag, Set It on Fire, Gets Probation.

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi earn spots on fifth U.S. Olympic basketball team.

COVID-19 Update on June 21: No New Cases in Evanston in the Last 11 Days, 185 in the State Today.

Once-Vibrant Former Valley View Mall Finally On The Road To Redevelopment… Maybe.

ACT Releases 'Tales of the City' Musical on Streaming, for Pride Week.