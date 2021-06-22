© Instagram / eighth grade





Oak Middle School celebrates eighth grade students and Almond Acres flagship class celebrates eighth grade promotion





Almond Acres flagship class celebrates eighth grade promotion and Oak Middle School celebrates eighth grade students

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Meet the Cardinal and their mustaches, as Stanford lives to see another day at the CWS.

American Airlines drops 950 flights due to labor shortage and more business news.

Driver says he is devastated by fatal Pride parade crash.

James Geary Obituary (1959.

Prevent heat-related illnesses by taking precautions in extreme heat.

Free meals for kids available through Yakima Valley schools this summer.

Hairstylists Are 'The Key' To Getting More Americans Vaccinated.

2021 Sports in Kansas 3A All-State Baseball Team.

28 arrested in connection with auto theft ring.

Senator Marco Rubio Says Pentagon UFO Report Will Leave Many Questions Unanswered.

Philippines leader Duterte threatens to jail vax refusers.

Repriced in May, Restored «Mayor's Mansion» Is Still on the Market.