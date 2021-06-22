© Instagram / Jimmy Carter





President Jimmy Carter and the Middle East: Reexamining his legacy forty years later and The Many Successes of Jimmy Carter — and His Ultimate Failure





The Many Successes of Jimmy Carter — and His Ultimate Failure and President Jimmy Carter and the Middle East: Reexamining his legacy forty years later

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olympics' first trans athlete defies science and fairness in quest for gold.

Buckeyes make pitch to J.T. Tuimoloau, Dallan Hayden recruitment tightens up.

Olympics' first trans athlete defies science and fairness in quest for gold.

Weather: New Zealand set for sharp cool-down, frosts forecast overnight.

Shooting at 100-person Airbnb party in west Harris County leaves 2 teens shot.

Delta variant of COVID-19 a rising concern in Los Angeles County.

Police: Gun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Virginia Beach.

Woman killed in Springfield Twp. rollover crash ID’d.

Trump Organization sues NYC after golf course contract canceled in wake of Capitol attack.