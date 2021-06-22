© Instagram / Erykah Badu





Erykah Badu wants you to relax and Erykah Badu wants you to chill out





Erykah Badu wants you to chill out and Erykah Badu wants you to relax

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

More veterans groups, elected officials sign on to support Anaheim Hills cemetery site.

Longmont small business owners will host a ‘Pop Up Shop’ on Saturday.

Netflix Passes on Renewing Manifest After NBC Cancellation.

Tokyo Olympics: Judith Collins calls for more discussion on transgender issue.

Triple-homicide suspect forced woman to drive him from Oregon to Wisconsin, police say.

US, South Korea To Consider Ending North Korea Coordination Group.

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case.

School board apologizes for tortillas thrown at California high school basketball team.

Baltimore County Police Are Searching For A Missing Man, Last Seen In Woodlawn.

Milwaukee Brewers select contract of RHP Jake Cousins, designate Zack Godley for assignment.

Land swap paves way for another link in a loop trail around the Portland peninsula.

Oregon House backs fast-track for Bend land use plan.