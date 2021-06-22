© Instagram / elijah wood





Elijah Wood Talks 'No Man of God,' Pizza at Tribeca Festival and Elijah Wood and Julia Davis cast in Toxic Avenger reboot





Elijah Wood Talks 'No Man of God,' Pizza at Tribeca Festival and Elijah Wood and Julia Davis cast in Toxic Avenger reboot

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Elijah Wood and Julia Davis cast in Toxic Avenger reboot and Elijah Wood Talks 'No Man of God,' Pizza at Tribeca Festival

DeGrom allows no runs, one hit in Mets' Game 1 win.

Massachusetts reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths and 48 new cases.

Crash at Fairfield Ave and Main St causing traffic delays.

Chicago Weather: Second Sunday Night Tornado Confirmed; Cool And Clear Monday Night.

Financial expert explains inflation and what we can do to protect ourselves.

Former LSU head baseball coach, Smoke Laval, on Paul Mainieri’s retirement, «… He went out on his own terms, and that part is good …».

Man who nearly lost home to fireworks fire calls on Utahns to think of their neighbors.

Rain showers continue overnight, breezy on Tuesday.

Inyo County Reopening Its Senior Centers On a Limited Basis.

Police: Man who left anti-LGBTQ notes on Boone homes arrested, charged with hate crimes.

Daddy Bootcamp: Helping new dads on what to expect with their newborn child.

Searching for shooting suspect: Butler County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout.