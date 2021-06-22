© Instagram / Anne Hathaway





Anne Hathaway's role in 'The Devil Wears Prada' was offered to Rachel McAdams three times and Anne Hathaway plunges onto car while filming 'WeCrashed'





Anne Hathaway's role in 'The Devil Wears Prada' was offered to Rachel McAdams three times and Anne Hathaway plunges onto car while filming 'WeCrashed'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Anne Hathaway plunges onto car while filming 'WeCrashed' and Anne Hathaway's role in 'The Devil Wears Prada' was offered to Rachel McAdams three times

Inside Indiana's big recruiting weekend on the trail.

The Justice Files: Meagan Grunwald to remain in prison.

Keeler: NCAA as we know it is dead, thanks to Supreme Court. And Jeremy Bloom is ready to dance on its grave.

Florida commits $51M to Alzheimer's support.

Patriots survive surge by Pope Francis to advance.

George Kittle explains why Tim Tebow wasn’t invited to Tight End University.

Looking for a treat to keep you cool? Mangonadas by MLB has got you covered.

Electric cars are coming no matter what.

5 people taken to hospital after crash involving 3 cars in Winston-Salem.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatens to jail those who refuse Covid-19 vaccine.

Inyo Creek Fire already at almost 100 acres, shuts down trailhead to California’s Mt. Whitney.

Cam Theriault, relentless defense lead No. 8 Westfield boys lacrosse past No. 1 Chicopee Comp in D-III West-C.