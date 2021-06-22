Charlyne Yi Says She Tried to Quit ‘Disaster Artist’ Over James Franco Sexual Misconduct Allegations and James Franco sexual misconduct case settled
© Instagram / James Franco

Charlyne Yi Says She Tried to Quit ‘Disaster Artist’ Over James Franco Sexual Misconduct Allegations and James Franco sexual misconduct case settled


By: Daniel White
2021-06-22 06:24:11

James Franco sexual misconduct case settled and Charlyne Yi Says She Tried to Quit ‘Disaster Artist’ Over James Franco Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Update: Thunderstorm warning lifted in Lehigh Valley.

Pottstown fire leaves family of 3 dead in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Rahm finds perspective to go with passion and wins a US Open.

High school cowboys and cowgirls claim championships at state finals.

Oregon Updates And Expands The Oregon Family Leave Act.

Family member of hit-and-run victim speaks on the tragedy of the lost.

St. Louis city and county sue to block new Missouri gun law.

Suns vs Clippers Game 2 Odds, Lineups, Picks and Injury Report.

Bumble gave its employees a surprise week’s vacation to ward off COVID burnout.

An officer killed in a shooting and a «Samaritan» dies, suspect.

Puma mother and her playful cubs win WildArt photo competition.

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance.

  TOP