© Instagram / draft day





Toronto Raptors: 1 draft day trend that must be broken in 2021 and Texans wanted Kellen Mond, but Vikings beat them to the quarterback on draft day





Texans wanted Kellen Mond, but Vikings beat them to the quarterback on draft day and Toronto Raptors: 1 draft day trend that must be broken in 2021

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The best Amazon Prime Day deals still available.

New music: 5 hot albums that need to be on your radar in July.

Newspaper headlines: Foreign travel hope, and 'no Indyref2 before 2024'.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana aims to keep more kids safe amid rising violence rates.

The 90s called. They want their Joe Biden back.

5 P.M. Weather Report.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals still available.

Charges dropped against 2 in deadly shooting on Austin’s Sixth Street.

Witnesses, officials describe fiery semi crash on I-40.

Ground officially broken on phase 2 of the sales tax project at Robbins Island in Willmar.

Lindbergh High teacher wins first game on «Jeopardy!».

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick weighs in on SCOTUS decision against NCAA.