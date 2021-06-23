© Instagram / Patrick Swayze





Dirty Dancing: Video of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s screen test for iconic movie resurfaces and Video Shows Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's 'Dirty Dancing' Screen Test





Dirty Dancing: Video of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s screen test for iconic movie resurfaces and Video Shows Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's 'Dirty Dancing' Screen Test

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Video Shows Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's 'Dirty Dancing' Screen Test and Dirty Dancing: Video of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s screen test for iconic movie resurfaces

Kenner hosts presentation on Esplanade Mall and Rivertown redevelopment.

Texas Extends CWS Stay, Knocks Out Volunteers with 8-4 Win.

Corinth man admits to stealing car.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday.

Update To Arrest Made On Sunday.

What to expect on your return to an ‘open’ Lumen Field.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected on I-215 EB near I-15 SB due to crash.

Credit cards companies rule against Mass. customer despite law on their side.

U.S. to Miss Biden’s Target; New Zealand on Alert: Virus Update.

911 calls: 1 shot during possible gunfight on Salem Avenue in Dayton.

JPS to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.