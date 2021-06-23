© Instagram / Eva Mendes





Eva Mendes takes in the sights in Chantilly as Ryan Gosling continues to work on The Gray Man and Eva Mendes, 47, and daughters Esmeralda and Amada go sightseeing in France





Eva Mendes, 47, and daughters Esmeralda and Amada go sightseeing in France and Eva Mendes takes in the sights in Chantilly as Ryan Gosling continues to work on The Gray Man

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Retrenched husband and wife 'rice' above adversity.

Airline industry groups ask Justice Dept. for criminal crackdown on out-of-control passengers.

SWAT, 15 police crews in standoff at home on Nassau St.

20-year-old woman dies in homicide on Berkley Drive in Hampton.

Bill C-15 signed into law, paving way for framework on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

UK 'working on' plan for quarantine-free holidays with daily tests for jabbed Brits.

Has #FreeBritney Been Vindicated?

New task force aims to tackle chronic issues with NC 12 caused by storms.

Festival Of The Arts Weekend Events Expected To Draw Huge Crowds Augusta McDonnell The Festival of.

Innovative technologies planned for Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Mission CISD to offer free curbside summer meals.

Kaukau 4 Keiki asks for community support due to overwhelming demand for summer meals.