© Instagram / KJ Apa





KJ Apa Birthday Special: 5 Stunning Pictures From the Riverdale Actor’s Instagram Account That You Need to See Right Away and When is KJ Apa and Clara Berry’s baby due?...





When is KJ Apa and Clara Berry’s baby due?... and KJ Apa Birthday Special: 5 Stunning Pictures From the Riverdale Actor’s Instagram Account That You Need to See Right Away

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

County commissioners allocate federal forest payments to fire departments.

APD Youth Leadership Program builds relationships between kids and police.

Everything you need to know about the 'Ready, Set, Go!' evacuation program.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy comes off IL to start; Cody Bellinger back Wednesday.

COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in La Crosse County.

Brands could flock to Nassib after historic coming out announcement.

FBI Searches Platte River In Connection With Littleton Bowling Alley Triple Murder From 2002.

COVID-19 is 'here to stay' and won't be wiped out any time soon, experts say.

Dominic Thiem retires from match at Mallorca Championships with pain in right wrist.

Boston deadly shooting: New Hampshire man on federal supervised release is charged with murder.

Arvada Police give update on shooting in Olde Town.

Pointe Coupee Parish Council will vote on 6-month halt on any new development.