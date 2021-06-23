© Instagram / Vanna White





Vanna White's Touching Baby Gift Surprises HGTV Hosts and 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White “whacked in head” by confetti after contestant's historic win





Vanna White's Touching Baby Gift Surprises HGTV Hosts and 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White «whacked in head» by confetti after contestant's historic win

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White «whacked in head» by confetti after contestant's historic win and Vanna White's Touching Baby Gift Surprises HGTV Hosts

The Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Is $15 for Prime Day.

COVID-19 alert issued for Australia-New Zealand flights.

14-year-old boy shot and killed in Wilmington, police say.

Watch: Oakland community leaders weigh in on rising gun violence.

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits.

Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 23.

West Virginia is the 6th lowest state when it comes to electric vehicle sales.

Nate Ebner likely to re-sign with Giants soon after ending Olympics quest.

Maui Humane Society reaches capacity, needs nearly 400 animals to be adopted.

Raiders' Derek Carr latest to support Carl Nassib: 'I love my teammates'.

Northern Trust golf tournament to honor first responders ahead of 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks.

Police, SWAT respond to assault call in Dayton.