© Instagram / Linda Cardellini





Linda Cardellini (‘Dead to Me’) on the ‘tragedy’ of Judy Hale [Complete Interview Transcript] and Linda Cardellini Signs With CAA (Exclusive)





Linda Cardellini Signs With CAA (Exclusive) and Linda Cardellini (‘Dead to Me’) on the ‘tragedy’ of Judy Hale [Complete Interview Transcript]

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Toasty on Wednesday, with areas of smoke and haze.

Lake Superior farming group launches roots and recipes website.

Garland Rebuffs a Potential Broad Look at Trump-Era Justice Dept.

Hattiesburg High School student wins National Speech and Debate Competition.

Animal rights group sues park service over dying tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore.

Detroit Pistons win the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery.

Bay Area segregation is worsening, UC Berkeley study finds.

Hot, dry forecast has Oregon fire crews on guard over early fire season.

SLED reopening Stephen Smith death investigation based on information gathered in Murdaugh double-homicide case.

Free-agent wide receiver doesn’t include Vikings on his wish list.

Man uses incendiary devices to set a home on fire twice, according to police.

The Instant Vortex Air Fryer Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021.