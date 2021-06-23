© Instagram / Tupac Shakur





Jada Pinkett Smith shares newly uncovered Tupac Shakur poem for his 50th birthday and Jada Pinkett Smith shares newly uncovered Tupac Shakur poem for his 50th birthday





Jada Pinkett Smith shares newly uncovered Tupac Shakur poem for his 50th birthday and Jada Pinkett Smith shares newly uncovered Tupac Shakur poem for his 50th birthday

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

SC state and federal officials investigating thousands of unemployment fraud claims.

Man suspected of breaking into bank, stealing change and breakroom soda before exiting.

2021 primary election results: Buffalo mayor and Erie County sheriff.

Victoria Covid-19 exposure sites: list of Melbourne and regional Vic coronavirus hotspots and case location alerts.

Numbers preview: Eastern Conference finals.

Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch hospitalized with serious health condition.

DC police say video shows suspects linked to assault and vehicle theft.

New retail complex coming to Panama City.

How To bet NFC North futures based on odds Packers trade Aaron Rodgers.

GCSO: Seeks information on missing endangered person who might be armed.

Hinshaw says masks still required on public transit, taxis after July 1 reopening.

Deandre Ayton’s WCF Game 2 slam rocks Phoenix Suns Arena.