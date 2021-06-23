© Instagram / America Ferrera





America Ferrera Celebrates 16th Anniversary of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with Throwback Snap and America Ferrera rips Harris's 'cruel' border comments: 'A slap in the face'





America Ferrera Celebrates 16th Anniversary of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with Throwback Snap and America Ferrera rips Harris's 'cruel' border comments: 'A slap in the face'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

America Ferrera rips Harris's 'cruel' border comments: 'A slap in the face' and America Ferrera Celebrates 16th Anniversary of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with Throwback Snap

Accused driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run near ASU Tempe campus.

Heart transplant program at BC Children's Hospital put on hold.

Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android.

Oviedo self-destructs after making wild throw; Cardinals succumb to Tigers 8-2.

Florida medical marijuana providers set to nearly double.

Journey to acceptance: Transgender woman fled Peru in fear for her life, now lives out her truth in the US.

Delta variant cause for concern to Gov. Parson, health officials.

Casper looks to allow people renting limos to consume alcohol.

Red Rock Saloon moving closer to State Street.

4A boys lacrosse: Cheyenne Mountain comes from behind to win 4A championship.