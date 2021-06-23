© Instagram / Mahershala Ali





Mahershala Ali's Blade Reboot Reportedly Pushed Back to 2023 and Mahershala Ali refused to film sex scene for religious reasons





Mahershala Ali's Blade Reboot Reportedly Pushed Back to 2023 and Mahershala Ali refused to film sex scene for religious reasons

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mahershala Ali refused to film sex scene for religious reasons and Mahershala Ali's Blade Reboot Reportedly Pushed Back to 2023

Chief Aldenberg on Amber Alert and report of missing mother and son: 'The system worked'.

Plainville warehouse and $1 million-plus donation plowing ahead.

Komets comeback, win in OT, and advance to first Kelly Cup Finals.

LAUSD board approves labor deal with teachers for Fall campus instruction.

Tech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets.

Mass Exodus from Chicago Tribune as Journalists Accept Buyouts.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra camera lag fixing update arrives in the US.

Black UW police officers claim racism is rampant in their department.

High wind warning issued for parts of Oregon and Idaho.

Eli Morgan avoids natural disasters, line drives, but Cleveland Indians fall to Cubs, 7-1.

Northwestern announces formation of search committee for next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: best deals still available on TVs, headphones, and more.