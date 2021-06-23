© Instagram / James Franco





James Franco Allegedly Said the Rudest Thing to Anne Hathaway Before Their Oscars Disaster and The Story Behind the James Franco, Anne Hathaway Oscars Debacle





The Story Behind the James Franco, Anne Hathaway Oscars Debacle and James Franco Allegedly Said the Rudest Thing to Anne Hathaway Before Their Oscars Disaster

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2: Live updates, odds and score.

El Camino Real softball’s grit and commitment isn’t enough against Camarillo.

Half Lucky — Rockets Miss Out on No. 1 Pick and Likely Cade Cunningham, But Jalen Suggs Gives Them a Chance to Still Grab a Star.

Animal Rights Group Sues Park Service Over Dying Point Reyes Elk.

Braves vs. Mets.

AMDA Emergency Relief #10: Hurricanes Eta/Iota, Honduras, 22 June 2021.

Half Lucky — Rockets Miss Out on No. 1 Pick and Likely Cade Cunningham, But Jalen Suggs Gives Them a Chance to Still Grab a Star.

Scottville Clown Band back on the road after more than a year of silence due to the pandemic.

Bats draw 10,131 on Re-Opening Night.

Chelsea make Erling Haaland transfer decision as Adama Traore drops hint on his future.

Syria 'fixers' cash in on despair of prisoners' families.