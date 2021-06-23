© Instagram / high noon





High Noon on the Square returns to downtown Amarillo and Al Batt: High noon with a skunk





Al Batt: High noon with a skunk and High Noon on the Square returns to downtown Amarillo

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The Covid-19 pandemic affected mental health and college plans for high schoolers.

What Utahns need to know about the drought, wildfires and fireworks.

Festive Food: Red, White, and Blue for the Fourth.

Editorial: Why are vaccination rates in Southwest and Southside so low?

Sights of spring: a look at Roswell and Goddard football.

More funding needed for CBRC.

David Bednar earns first career win, watches brother Will set College World Series records from afar.

22-year-old struck by train and killed in Warren County.

Lincoln Public Schools presents 2021-22 budget with $9 million cut.

High School Tuesday.

Mets vs Braves Recap: An early exit for Stroman & an offensive drought.