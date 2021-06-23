© Instagram / luke wilson





Luke Wilson Says Turning 50 Has Made Him Realize “Where the Phrase Midlife Crisis Comes From” and Luke Wilson Says He'd Come Back for Legally Blonde 3: 'We'll Just Have to See What Happens'





Luke Wilson Says Turning 50 Has Made Him Realize «Where the Phrase Midlife Crisis Comes From» and Luke Wilson Says He'd Come Back for Legally Blonde 3: 'We'll Just Have to See What Happens'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Luke Wilson Says He'd Come Back for Legally Blonde 3: 'We'll Just Have to See What Happens' and Luke Wilson Says Turning 50 Has Made Him Realize «Where the Phrase Midlife Crisis Comes From»

Braintree convenience store gets beer and wine license.

Biden says he's 'proud' of two professional athletes who announced LGBTQ identities.

Author Gramma Kay's newly released «C.J. and the Mean Kid» is a heartfelt look at the effects of bullying and how our choices matter.

Prep athletes, coaches happy to put COVID testing behind them.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for marijuana possession.

One man killed, 2 others hurt in shootings.

Ayton Soars For Last Second Shot, Suns Beat Clippers.

RedHawks cook Dogs to a crisp for second-straight night.

Max Scherzer Slams ‘Manfred Rules' on Substances: ‘This Is Not the Answer'.

Daryl Walker ready for another shot on Team USA goalball squad in Paralympics.

A second lane closure on Moanalua Freeway considered as water main repairs continue.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 6 Children Sport Matching Boss Baby Looks on the Red Carpet.