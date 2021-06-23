© Instagram / in the mouth of madness





A Look Back at ‘New Nightmare’ and ‘In the Mouth of Madness’ and John Carpenter Wanted to Use Metallica for the Opening Credits of 'In the Mouth of Madness'





A Look Back at ‘New Nightmare’ and ‘In the Mouth of Madness’ and John Carpenter Wanted to Use Metallica for the Opening Credits of 'In the Mouth of Madness'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

John Carpenter Wanted to Use Metallica for the Opening Credits of 'In the Mouth of Madness' and A Look Back at ‘New Nightmare’ and ‘In the Mouth of Madness’

4th Circ. revives dummy-code lawsuit against Aetna, Optum.

‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests.

School boundaries, traditions and transparency come up at KHSD forum.

Kobe Bryant's widow, other families, settle wrongful death suit related to fatal helicopter crash.

Mary Barnewall Obituary (2021).

Bolton's answer to Wallace and Gromit hits the road.

Commonwealth Bank app, merchant terminals suffer outage.

Young man finds success on canvas.

Four Watertown council candidates move on to general election in November.

Oak Glen closes in on title.

Wahama closes in on the Class A title, defeating Ritchie 6-3.