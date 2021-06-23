Barry Keoghan: 'I have a career plan and if I want to work with someone like Christopher Nolan, I put it in my notebook'… Barry Keoghan on playing the Hollywood game and Cillian Murphy Recalls Batman Screen Test For Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins
By: Daniel White
2021-06-23 11:03:14
Barry Keoghan: 'I have a career plan and if I want to work with someone like Christopher Nolan, I put it in my notebook'… Barry Keoghan on playing the Hollywood game and Cillian Murphy Recalls Batman Screen Test For Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Cillian Murphy Recalls Batman Screen Test For Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and Barry Keoghan: 'I have a career plan and if I want to work with someone like Christopher Nolan, I put it in my notebook'… Barry Keoghan on playing the Hollywood game
There's still time to snag these stellar Bose and Sony Prime Day deals.
TRACKING: Sunshine today, more rain and storms tomorrow.
Kovacevic: Once quiet and complex, Rodriguez now unleashes his inner Martinez.
Palo Alto to keep University and California avenues car-free through September.
Loved and Lost: Marie Perrone fed stray animals, the slots — and especially her family.
Nice and pleasant weather conditions on your Wednesday.
Cannes: Tsui Hark, Chen Kaige and Dante Lam to Co-Direct China’s Most Expensive Film Ever.
Asymmetry in carbon dioxide emissions and removals could skew climate targets: research.
Another dangerous fire season is looming in the Western U.S., and the drought-stricken region is headed for a water crisis.
Lisa Arias has been appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in Culver City.
Women helping women: Our Sisters' School's STEAM curriculum challenges stereotypes.
Aviva and Persimmon to change leasehold terms after watchdog probe.