John Legend To Produce Bernie Mac Biopic and Bernie Mac Biopic in the Works From John Legend’s Production Company
© Instagram / bernie mac

John Legend To Produce Bernie Mac Biopic and Bernie Mac Biopic in the Works From John Legend’s Production Company


By: Samantha Thompson
2021-06-23 11:22:11

Bernie Mac Biopic in the Works From John Legend’s Production Company and John Legend To Produce Bernie Mac Biopic

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Collegiality and eucharistic integrity.

Coshocton's first Juneteenth celebration bridges past and future.

Microsoft joins Apple in the $2 trillion club, briefly.

Global and China Automotive LiDAR Industry Report 2021: Application Fields, Technology and Trends, Companies and Products.

The Wrap: Restaurants open – and reopen.

First came Covid, then long-haul symptoms. And now they're battling the guilt of having survived it all.

Sundae and Mr. Goessl Perform At Mesquite Library.

Art Walk L/A to feature artists downtown and live music.

Letters and feedback: June 23, 2021.

Tanya Ragan of Wildcat Management: 'It's exciting to feel the energy and the activation return to downtown'.

Cornelsen: A famous Wallaby name set to turn out for Japan.

Local unions rally in support of New Bedford steelworkers in third month of strike.

  TOP