© Instagram / Diana Ross





Diana Ross, The One and Only, Dropping a New Single Called “Thank You” on Thursday and Diana Ross Announces New Single, ‘Thank You’, Her First New Music In 15 Years





Diana Ross Announces New Single, ‘Thank You’, Her First New Music In 15 Years and Diana Ross, The One and Only, Dropping a New Single Called «Thank You» on Thursday

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Free Britney: How does her conservatorship work, and why hasn’t it ended?

East Bridgewater Fire Department Shares Pool and Lightning Safety Tips.

‘Jeopardy!’ sorry for insensitive terminology: ‘Outdated and inaccurate’.

5 Gaming, Gambling and Casino ETFs to Bet On.

Review: Love and loss in 'I Carry You with Me'.

Chesterfield County housing market feeling the pressure, as lot closings decrease and home prices increase.

Apple TV orders ‘Strange Planet’ adaptation from Nathan Pyle and ‘Rick and Morty’ creator Dan Harmon.

NYDIG and Q2 Announce Collaboration to Offer Integrated Bitcoin Solutions for Financial Institutions via Q2's Digital Banking Platform.

The Opioid Addiction Crisis and Racism: A Long, Troubled History.

IIA and AuditBoard expand CIA scholarship program.

Bay Area human trafficking: Two charged with felonies, 10 girls and women rescued, court records tell story of 14-year-old victim in Richmond.

Carl Nassib's coming out has far-reaching impacts for LGBTQ youth -- and will help save lives, advocates say.