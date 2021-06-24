Biden wants US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 and Death penalty trial date set for alleged September 11 attackers

© Instagram / September 11





Last News:

Kenan Fellows Program and Biogen Foundation Collaborate to Advance Workforce Education.

WV roadways and bridges rank last in nation.

Those Red Tide blooms in Pinellas just reached the Pasco coast.

Man is facing multiple charges in Lee Co. including aggravated assault and carjacking.

Sumter PD: Four teens charged after stealing a pickup truck, and one of them attempting to shoot the owner.

Idaho Parks and Recreation announces updated trails support sticker.

Exxon must face Massachusetts lawsuit alleging climate change deceit.

Australia politics live: NSW minister tests positive to Covid and state parliament delayed.

Police seize over $500 million in cash and assets in crackdown on organised crime.

Person and dog trapped after crashing into West Coast river.

Arizona GOP advances wish list on race, taxes, elections.