© Instagram / Vanna White





'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Shares Hospital Throwback to Mark Son's Birthday and Vanna White gets ‘whacked in the head with a clump of confetti’ on ‘Wheel of Fortune’





'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Shares Hospital Throwback to Mark Son's Birthday and Vanna White gets ‘whacked in the head with a clump of confetti’ on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Vanna White gets ‘whacked in the head with a clump of confetti’ on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and 'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Shares Hospital Throwback to Mark Son's Birthday

No end to investment whiplash in meme stocks, cryptocurrency and more.

Wasilla man sprayed woman with bear spray and led officers on Glenn Highway pursuit, troopers say.

3.4 Quake Centered Near El Segundo Rattles LA (And Earthquake Twitter).

Being Anglo-Saxon a matter of language and culture, not genetics.

Traffic Collision, Unknown Injuries at Highway 199 and Highway 101 N Highway 199 N Con.

KEN GRABOWSKI: Being on friendly terms with the world can often make a difference.

Lingering questions delay Planning Board decision on Westborough e-commerce distribution center project.

Honolulu officials searching for man wanted on suspicion of sex assault.

PM's all-party meeting on J&K today, leaders may press for statehood.

India Walton wants Buffalo to know she’s not anti-business.

ESPN analyst says Bucs QB Tom Brady was close to signing with Saints.

DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students, professors to register political views with state.