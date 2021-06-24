© Instagram / Ellen Page





Actress Ellen Page says The Umbrella Academy is a family drama underneath its superhero trappings and Ellen Page on Her Environmental Doc’s Timeliness During Coronavirus: “It’s Profit Over People”





Ellen Page on Her Environmental Doc’s Timeliness During Coronavirus: «It’s Profit Over People» and Actress Ellen Page says The Umbrella Academy is a family drama underneath its superhero trappings

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Carvalho: We don’t teach Critical Race Theory, and wearing masks and vaccines are optional.

Federal judge halts Black farmers’ debt-relief program in new legal blow.

Local father and daughter team up to tell story of strength with second release.

Torrey Pines Falcons soar at CIF track championships.

COVID-19 delta variant: Dr. Fauci explains how to keep kids safe.

Weather, Women's 400 Hurdles Set to Sizzle on Final Weekend.

Bucks fans pour into Deer District to root on team together.

Orange soup kitchen that’s fed homeless for decades forced to shut down on city property.

Gates close jetties on Padre Island – Riverside, California.

Teen comes to aid of Jonesburg, Mo. police officer during arrest.

COVID-19 delta variant: Dr. Fauci explains how to keep kids safe.

Britney Spears asks judge to end her conservatorship.