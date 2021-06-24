© Instagram / Ryan Gosling





Chris Evans Got His Butt Kicked By Ryan Gosling And Shared The Massive Bruise To Prove It On Instagram and Game of Thrones actor DeObia Oparei joins Ryan Gosling, Dhanush in The Gray Man





Game of Thrones actor DeObia Oparei joins Ryan Gosling, Dhanush in The Gray Man and Chris Evans Got His Butt Kicked By Ryan Gosling And Shared The Massive Bruise To Prove It On Instagram

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Judge blocks FBI from keeping Beverly Hills cash and gold.

One person shot and killed at Givens Park in east Austin.

‘Home to rest’: World War II veteran receives ceremonial homecoming 78 years later.

SP shifted, 2 CM security staffers sent on leave.

Traffic light sensors still causing delays on Dyers Pass Rd.

NC A&T Hoops to Play In Emerald Coast Classic.

‘Home to rest’: World War II veteran receives ceremonial homecoming 78 years later.

Texas lawmakers react to Vice President Harris' border visit.

Rhode Island to-go drinks bill heads to governor's desk.

13 graduating deputies to join Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Minnesota plans to expand same-day driver's license program.

Despite changes, organizations claim roadblocks to police records remain.