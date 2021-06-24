© Instagram / Keala Settle





Inspired by Kamala Harris, Actress/Singer Keala Settle Recreates 'This is Me' with Indian American Dancers: Watch and 'The Greatest Showman' singer Keala Settle reveals she was petrified to sing 'This Is Me' at her audition





Inspired by Kamala Harris, Actress/Singer Keala Settle Recreates 'This is Me' with Indian American Dancers: Watch and 'The Greatest Showman' singer Keala Settle reveals she was petrified to sing 'This Is Me' at her audition

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'The Greatest Showman' singer Keala Settle reveals she was petrified to sing 'This Is Me' at her audition and Inspired by Kamala Harris, Actress/Singer Keala Settle Recreates 'This is Me' with Indian American Dancers: Watch

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund.

SUMMER EXPOSURE: Lady Terrors shootout gives exposure to Dudley and company.

Jackson County authorities arrest Cleveland murder suspect.

Courthouse Notes: Warren County: June 24.

McAfee Sees Ransomware-as-a-Service, Cryptocurrency and Internet of Things Threats Surge in Q1 2021.

Tallman Joins Indiana Dairy Team.

Oregon State Police joins forces to put the brakes on excessive speeding.

Gold on back foot as dollar firms; traders await U.S. data.

Jimmy Kimmel Wants You to Think of the Poor Trump Impersonators on Cameo.

Colorado mom dissects Douglas County School Board's 'Educational Equity' policy on video.

Class of 2021: Greater Amsterdam seniors reflect on a strange final year.

Snake sightings on rise in Central Alabama.