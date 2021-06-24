© Instagram / sean astin





When Sean Astin wanted to play Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings and Sean Astin Interview: Goonies, Lord of Rings, & Stranger Things





When Sean Astin wanted to play Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings and Sean Astin Interview: Goonies, Lord of Rings, & Stranger Things

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Sean Astin Interview: Goonies, Lord of Rings, & Stranger Things and When Sean Astin wanted to play Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings

Luke Shaw survived Mourinho to spread his wings for club and country.

Restaurants making adjustments to combat increases in food and supply costs.

Wirecard: a record of deception, disarray and mismanagement.

Vandy scores on wild pitch in 9th, beats Stanford 6-5 at CWS.

Imee Marcos on Aquino: He was a 'kind and simple soul'.

California effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has more than enough signatures to proceed.

It may take a while to figure out who won’s NC’s 1st vaccine lottery. Here’s why.

'Fun to watch': García powers win with 2 HRs.

Maui man faces state, federal charges after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex.

Hawaii medical facilities weigh whether to require coronavirus vaccine for employment.

MCMA to enter MOU with MABL, Lewistown.