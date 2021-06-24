© Instagram / anthony hopkins





Sir Anthony Hopkins, 83, reveals the heartwarming reason he joined TikTok and Anthony Hopkins denies retirement from acting, says 'I enjoy working'





Sir Anthony Hopkins, 83, reveals the heartwarming reason he joined TikTok and Anthony Hopkins denies retirement from acting, says 'I enjoy working'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Anthony Hopkins denies retirement from acting, says 'I enjoy working' and Sir Anthony Hopkins, 83, reveals the heartwarming reason he joined TikTok

Trae Young scores game-high 48 points in style, leads Atlanta Hawks to Game 1 win.

Morro Bay traffic closure at Kennedy Way and Quintana Road for construction.

«Trae Young joined Kobe Bryant and LeBron James last night»: Hawks star dropped a historic performance in...

White Sox snap skid, beat Pirates 4-3.

ASOS shares floral maxi dress and shoppers all say the same thing.

Patrol issues 2021 school bus report.

Victoria records second local Covid case.

Asian shares mixed after listless session on Wall Street.

Ban on big tech mergers survives House panel's marathon slugfest.

Fears over 'warm weekends' at Colwick Country Park after crackdown on dangerous parking.

Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men's game.

Covid-19: MIQ spots booked out until November, more on the way.