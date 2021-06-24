© Instagram / lucy liu





Tim Blake Nelson, Lucy Liu to lead alternate reality sci-fi 'The Invisibles' (exclusive) and Lucy Liu says her 'Charlie's Angels' role “helped move the needle” away from harmful Asian stereotypes





Tim Blake Nelson, Lucy Liu to lead alternate reality sci-fi 'The Invisibles' (exclusive) and Lucy Liu says her 'Charlie's Angels' role «helped move the needle» away from harmful Asian stereotypes

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Lucy Liu says her 'Charlie's Angels' role «helped move the needle» away from harmful Asian stereotypes and Tim Blake Nelson, Lucy Liu to lead alternate reality sci-fi 'The Invisibles' (exclusive)

Latest updated blog.

Column: The Pentagon: UFOs are real and very mysterious.

Digital payments for charitable causes and the logistics sector grow by 575% and 217% respectively in Lockdown 2.0: PayU Insights Report.

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 am EDT.

Sounders 2, Salt Lake 1- Highlights and Postgame Show.

Royal accounts: William and Kate's three-day tour by royal train cost almost £48000.

Pubs and restaurants given as little as three day's notice on reopening plans.

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors.

Building collapses on Collins Avenue and dozens of Miami-Dade firefighters on scene.

Pubs and restaurants given as little as three day's notice on reopening plans.