BET+ Legal Thriller “SACRIFICE” Starring Paula Patton Picked Up to Series and Paula Patton to Star in, Produce Josephine Baker Drama (Exclusive)
© Instagram / paula patton

BET+ Legal Thriller “SACRIFICE” Starring Paula Patton Picked Up to Series and Paula Patton to Star in, Produce Josephine Baker Drama (Exclusive)


By: Sophia Moore
2021-06-24 11:27:14

Paula Patton to Star in, Produce Josephine Baker Drama (Exclusive) and BET+ Legal Thriller «SACRIFICE» Starring Paula Patton Picked Up to Series

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Hyun Song Shin on CBDCs and the Future of Central Banking.

From Packs To Pitches: Global Lay's® Replay Program Gives Packaging A New Purpose With Sustainable Football Pitches.

UK's Raab says Russia's warship claims 'predictably inaccurate'.

After 'negative spiral', EU seeks new Russia strategy.

Teeth: A window to your health.

NBA Playoffs 2021: The Milwaukee Bucks' drop coverage had no answer for Trae Young's floater.

Swedish PM Lofven still voters' favourite leader despite crisis.

WTC Final: Details Of Prize Money Won By New Zealand And India.

Doctors, nurses and midwives in Wales demand «urgent and significant» pay rise; ITV News Wales.

Barnsley FC fixtures: Reds start 2021-22 season at Cardiff and end at West Brom.

EFL fixtures 2021-22: Bournemouth vs West Brom on opening weekend.

Portugal coach gives verdict on performance vs France without Bruno Fernandes.

  TOP