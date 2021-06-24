© Instagram / javier bardem





See Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in new movie and Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac And Javier Bardem Tease The Weird Suits That Kept Them Cool Filming Dune





Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac And Javier Bardem Tease The Weird Suits That Kept Them Cool Filming Dune and See Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in new movie

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

COVID vaccine and a haircut? Could be!

Thunderstorms today; heat wave this weekend and beyond.

Wildfires Threaten Urban Water Supplies, Long After the Flames Are Out.

What's next at The Ridge in Rochester: Dining, housing, a theater in the works.

Tabler: The Post-Pandemic Party App Fashion Influencers & Stars Are Using To Network Across The Globe.

Summer eats: 22 more restaurants are opening in Westchester, Rockland.

Avaloq and Vontobel to link platforms for structured products.

The corporate wellness solutions market is projected to reach USD 94.6 billion by 2026 from USD 61.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1%.

'GMA' Deals & Steals on summer skin, hair & more.

Attorney General's Office Releases Report on Clergy Abuse.