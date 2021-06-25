© Instagram / Gerard Butler





Gerard Butler Returning for 'Greenland' Sequel and Gerard Butler's Meteor Disaster Thriller Greenland Is Getting A Sequel





Gerard Butler Returning for 'Greenland' Sequel and Gerard Butler's Meteor Disaster Thriller Greenland Is Getting A Sequel

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Gerard Butler's Meteor Disaster Thriller Greenland Is Getting A Sequel and Gerard Butler Returning for 'Greenland' Sequel

Adobe announces half-office, half-remote post-COVID hybrid workplace plan.

UH law professor tapped for role in Biden Administration.

#TogetherInPride: NYPD, Gay Officers Action League Highlight Progress For LGBTQIA+ Members.

DeWitt O-lineman Will Moss puts in work at Arkansas.

Respiratory infection RSV surges in South as mask use, distancing decline.

Milwaukee County Board passes right to counsel in eviction cases, renaming of Lindbergh Park.

WA COVID quarantine hub proposed at Perth or Jandakot airport under federal government plan.

Lawmakers Reach A Bipartisan Agreement On Police Reform.

What Time Does 'Good Girls' Come on Tonight?

High-powered Lee breaks through to 7-on-7 state tourney.

Columbus on pace to set new homicide record.

Storms dampen chances of a clear Jobbie Nooner on Friday.