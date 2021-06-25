© Instagram / Patrick Swayze





Jennifer Grey, 60, Says “There Is No Replacing” Patrick Swayze In Dirty Dancing Sequel; Swayze Passed 11 Years Ago From Cancer and Whoopi Goldberg Reveals That Patrick Swayze Helped Her Land Iconic Ghost Role





Whoopi Goldberg Reveals That Patrick Swayze Helped Her Land Iconic Ghost Role and Jennifer Grey, 60, Says «There Is No Replacing» Patrick Swayze In Dirty Dancing Sequel; Swayze Passed 11 Years Ago From Cancer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Iron County school board discusses bonds, budgets and critical race theory.

Bitcoin Risks Pointed out by SEC and CFTC.

Abbott Leads GOP Push for Trump-Style Border Measures.

Castro neighborhood group releases preliminary designs for Harvey Milk.

Florida pastors arrested in connection with Capitol riot.

Rep. Buck Applauds House Judiciary Committee Passage of Bills Taking on Big Tech's monopoly power.

Hendrick gets plenty of mileage from his gamble on Larson.

A World War II Veteran was honored on Thursday, just in time for his100th birthday.

Stock Rally to Extend on U.S. Economic Optimism: Markets Wrap.

«We're just anxiously awaiting to hear something,» Rogersville Mayor speaks on Summer Wells' disappearance.

Cleveland Clinic president speaks on health effects of blue-green algae.

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward to decide on shoulder operation after Euro 2020.