© Instagram / Natalia Dyer





‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer On Season Four And ‘Yes, God, Yes’ and Natalia Dyer: ‘I feel protective of the Stranger Things kids – they’re oversexualised in the media’





Natalia Dyer: ‘I feel protective of the Stranger Things kids – they’re oversexualised in the media’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer On Season Four And ‘Yes, God, Yes’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

«Value-added roadshow» highlights Montana ag and businesses.

Pilots and Crew Chiefs are Getting Ready for the Blue Angels Airshow.

New smoothie and juice bar in Bloomington serves healthy sweet drinks.

Resorts World, first new hotel-casino built on Las Vegas Strip in a decade, opens tonight.

Wellington today, June 25: The capital set to go classical, building height-restriction proposal overturned, and it's gonna be a dark and stormy night.

New Jersey valedictorian cut off during graduation speech on mental health, LGBTQ identity.

Manchin, Capito air views on new infrastructure plan, failed For the People Act.

Three Brazos Valley teams in action on day one of State 7 on 7 Tournament.

Recall Chesa Boudin Campaign Tried to Advertise on Nextdoor, Ads Were Quickly Removed.

LA Rams: Brand new big bad boys on the offensive line.

COVID-19 update for June 24: 75 new cases, three deaths.

Resorts World, first new hotel-casino built on Las Vegas Strip in a decade, opens tonight.