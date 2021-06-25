© Instagram / Jeffree Star





Makeup Mogul Jeffree Star Lists Hidden Hills, California, Mansion for $20 Million and Jeffree Star explains why he’s distancing himself from the beauty scene





Jeffree Star explains why he’s distancing himself from the beauty scene and Makeup Mogul Jeffree Star Lists Hidden Hills, California, Mansion for $20 Million

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Inaccurate gas and electricity bills criticised.

Hundreds Of Local Child Care Providers March For Higher Wages.

First look at Ben Wishaw in This Is Going to Hurt as This Country and The Crown stars join cast.

The Conversation: Efforts to Increase COVID-19 Vaccines; Exploring Wildlife on Mauna Kea.

LIVE: Police news conference on building collapse scheduled for 8 pm.

Missoula mayoral candidate Greg Strandberg running on fiscal responsibility.

The Latest Report on Tom Brady Will Make Saints Fans Sick to Their Stomachs.

Patriots: It sounds like Stephon Gilmore wants to stay in New England.

After challenges, St. Mary's looking toward return to normal.

City of Savannah to end parklet program.

Professor whose sex ed programs drew conservative ire to leave NDSU.

Greeneville man’s narcotics arrest leads to discovery of stolen motorcycle.