© Instagram / Tina Turner





Alexandra Burke starring in Tina Turner-inspired film and Alexandra Burke to transform into Tina Turner for an upcoming film based on the singer's life





Alexandra Burke starring in Tina Turner-inspired film and Alexandra Burke to transform into Tina Turner for an upcoming film based on the singer's life

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Alexandra Burke to transform into Tina Turner for an upcoming film based on the singer's life and Alexandra Burke starring in Tina Turner-inspired film

Another round of severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and night.

UK's COVID-19 test-and-trace system still missing targets-watchdog.

Trade Winds Tavern Opens in Belltown, Replacing No Anchor.

Let's 'celebrate each other': 7 Lewiston-Auburn businesses, people recognized in annual chamber awards.

San Rafael extends eviction freeze through Sept. 30.

Four-Star WR CJ Williams breaks down recent visits with Stanford and Texas, looks ahead to Notre Dame.

Madison Cawthorn Gives Speech About Facts And Gets Mocked For Inaccuracy.

Britney Spears Spills One More Time On Conservatorship, «Pretending,» & Shocking Court Appearance.

McConnell accuses Biden of mixed messaging on infrastructure proposal.

Hawley unveils plan to put 100000 new officers on the street.

Manny Machado wows on defense even as he makes it look easy.