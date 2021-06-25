© Instagram / Maluma





Maluma designs colourful Quay eyewear line and Maluma designs colourful Quay eyewear line





Maluma designs colourful Quay eyewear line and Maluma designs colourful Quay eyewear line

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Why This Royal Expert Thinks William And Harry Are On The Road To Reconciliation.

Missouri Senate set to debate dueling bills extending tax crucial to Medicaid funding • Missouri Independent.

Good Afternoon, News: Dueling Eviction Moratoriums, Infrastructure Deal Is Made, and Where to Stay Cool This Weekend.

Recruitment for Clackamas County Community Road Fund Advisory Committee open through July 12.

Memorial service set for slain Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley.

Giannis Antetokounmpo should have been called for 10-second violations late in Game 1, NBA says.

Federal Moratorium on Evictions Extended Through July.

ASU’s Josh Christopher leads all scorers in 5-on-5 at NBA Combine.

Hobby Lobby, car dealership expect to open on Strip around September.

VEN's Gabe Henderson and Tatum Everett Fill In For PA on KFAN (Full Show).