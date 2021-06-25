Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan list their marital home in Beverly Hills for $6 million and Actress Jenna Dewan visits the zoo with her family

© Instagram / Jenna Dewan





Last News:

Engineers help search-and-rescue teams tunnel through debris of collapsed building in Surfside.

Britney Spears is 'speaking her truth.' Are we listening?

Many feared dead after Miami-area condo tower collapses.

Husker Extra Podcast: Talkin' Dylan Raiola and Dalano Banton as a busy June for the Huskers rolls on.

COVID-positive dry cleaner says he did 'everything right' and still contracted the virus.

Maryland, Montgomery County leaders lack consensus on how to ease I-270 congestion.

Arkansas job seekers on the rise as supplemental unemployment payments end.

CASA in the Heart of Texas focuses on keeping families together.

New boba and milk tea shop opens on Locust.

Adding guac? Prepare to pay extra on your next fast food order.

Vidant's plan to integrate with ECU won't affect local hospital's business model transition.

Doctors use 3-D printer to help remove tumor from Blue Springs' teen.