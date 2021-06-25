© Instagram / Constance Wu





Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding: Constance Wu Says Motherhood Is ‘Life-Changing’ and Surprise! Constance Wu welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Ryan Kattner this summer





Surprise! Constance Wu welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Ryan Kattner this summer and Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding: Constance Wu Says Motherhood Is ‘Life-Changing’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Madden 22 Playtest Update And Impressions: The Good, The Bad, Looking Ahead.

Space Force Wants Operations To Extend To Vast Expanse Between Traditional Orbits And Moon.

Axiata and Telenor sign $ 15.8 billion deal to merge Malaysian telecommunications unit.

Alcatel 1 (2021) and 1L Pro join the Android Go family.

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Releases New Trailer.

Triple-digit heat this weekend has fire agencies on high alert in Willamette Valley.

Authorities on scene of fatal crash on Hwy 90 involving car, 18-wheeler.

Suns' Devin Booker Called Richard Hamilton for Advice on Playing with Mask.

Fugitive with warrants out of Newport News leads police on chase into Hampton.

Biden praises Harris for 'great job' on border, despite not visiting.

EU leaders fail to agree on a summit with Vladimir Putin.

Sens. Scott, Booker, Rep. Bass announce deal on police reform bill framework.